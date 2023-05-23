Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – handmade fishing lures in Lidgerwood

By Cliff Naylor
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes us to Lidgerwood, North Dakota in 2016.

Cliff Naylor visited with a small business there — a husband and wife team who painstakingly hand-make fishing lures. (Watch the full story video above.)

The update to Cliff’s story is good news! You can still get those handmade fishing lures from Rick and Connie.

You can visit their website. It shows all their decoys you can buy — ones for trout and salmon, game fish, neons, and more.

You can also find them on Facebook — they say they’ll sometimes run specials there.

You can see this story, and many more, in Cliff Naylor’s third “Dakota Day Trips” book, “The Road to Rural Wonders.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kitchen fire leads to total loss of south Bismarck home
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Motorcyclist killed in crash in south Minot
Body found in Spirit Lake, FBI investigating
Body found in Spirit Lake, FBI investigating
Cars at the car show.
The Elks Lodge holds 15th annual car show

Latest News

Robert Kelso arrested in connection with fentanyl ring
Bismarck Police arrest another man in connection with fentanyl ring
fishing lures
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – handmade fishing lures in Lidgerwood
16-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD IN FARGO SHOOTING
UPDATE: 16-year-old boy dead after Fargo shooting
FILE - Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., left, is helped into a sheriff's car after waiving extradition at...
Death sentence reduced to life in prison for man who killed North Dakota student