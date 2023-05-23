Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – handmade fishing lures in Lidgerwood

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes us to Lidgerwood, North Dakota in 2016.

Cliff Naylor visited with a small business there — a husband and wife team who painstakingly hand-make fishing lures. (Watch the full story video above.)

The update to Cliff’s story is good news! You can still get those handmade fishing lures from Rick and Connie.

You can visit their website. It shows all their decoys you can buy — ones for trout and salmon, game fish, neons, and more.

You can also find them on Facebook — they say they’ll sometimes run specials there.

You can see this story, and many more, in Cliff Naylor’s third “Dakota Day Trips” book, “The Road to Rural Wonders.”

