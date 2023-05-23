North Dakota Beef Commission Celebrates Beef Month with burger contest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - May is Beef Month, and to celebrate, the North Dakota Beef Commission is holding a beef burger contest.

The burger contest is featuring four restaurants: Finishline Burgers and Brew in Velva, Old 281 Tavern in Minnewakan, Game Time in New Salem, and Tumbleweed Bar and Grill in Lincoln.

“North Dakota is a beef-loving state. But we also get to highlight all of those restaurants that are out there that are serving delicious burgers in the state of North Dakota. And the best part is, is that we’re highlighting these places that are in very small communities across the state. So they’re like hidden treasures,” said Interim Executive Director Nicole Wardner.

This is Finishline Burgers and Brew’s third time in the competition and the other restaurants’ first. The owner of Finishline Burgers and Brews thinks it’s a great way to promote beef and all of the local businesses.

“Well, it’s a big part of our local economy, you know, local ranchers, everything like that. So one of the things that we’re working on right now is actually using local beef from around the Velva area,” said Clint Hudkins, owner.

The winner gets a trophy as well as bragging rights. This is the third year The Beef Commission has held the contest.

People can vote for their favorite restaurant online. The winner will be announced on May 30.

