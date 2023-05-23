New pediatric speech therapy clinic opens in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – For parents of young children, communication can be difficult. If a child has frequent outbursts or seems too quiet, it’s possible they just need to be shown how to express themselves.

This comes as some speech therapy options in the Magic City have long waiting lists.

For moms like Shelby Schlag, Mackenzie Bachmeier — a co-owner of Neighborhood Pediatric Therapy — is irreplaceable to her family.

Schlag’s son, Layton, has been seeing Bachmeier for more than a year and she says it has made a huge impact on him.

“She has really helped him blossom and come out of his shell, especially helping him become more vocal,” said Schlag.

Bachmeier shared that starting a new speech therapy office would not have been possible without her partnership with Kelsey Ziegler, a co-owner of Neighborhood Pediatric Therapy.

The two of them have lived in Minot all their lives and have joined forces to provide an accessible option in the Minot speech pathology community.

“We are part of the neighborhood, we want to help the neighborhood, and we just want to help grow and make Minot the best that it can be,” said Bachmeier.

Bachmeier said there is a greater influx of kids needing the services and at a faster rate, leading to a shortage of options for parents.

One of the largest reasons Neighborhood Pediatric was established was so that the needs in the community could be met, but in a way that fosters a genuine connection.

“Building a relationship with kids and families, that’s always the best and just seeing them grow, and their parents so excited about that, that is really rewarding,” said Ziegler.

Helping future generations express themselves with confidence.

They are holding a ribbon cutting for Neighborhood Pediatric Speech Therapy on Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m.

They say they accept all forms of health insurance.

Their hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.