Community leaders to discuss turning old hospital into dream center in Minot

Old Trinity Hospital
Old Trinity Hospital(KFYR)
By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some community leaders in Minot are gathering this week to discuss the possibility of turning the old Trinity Hospital into what’s known as a Dream Center.

The idea is a 24/7 drop-in, divided into wings for different services, such as veterans, teen moms, survivors of sex trafficking, those recovering from addiction, and more.

A few Minot food servicers and outreach programs have expressed a desire to launch a dream center in Minot.

Toby Phillips with Hands of Jesus Ministries said this would allow them to provide real solutions to those in need of food, shelter, recovery, childcare, and more.

He also said this would allow him to bring the good Samaritan philosophy in Minot to a whole new level.

“It’ll be a 24/7 drop-in, let’s say we do get use of the Trinity Hospital, they’ll have a year of a structured program and on-site staff to handle every need that they have for free,” said Phillips.

The meeting to introduce the dream center concept and discuss upcoming and existing food distribution ministries will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Pursuit Church.

The meeting is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash details.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with police vehicle in Mandan
Kitchen fire leads to total loss of south Bismarck home
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Auction taking place.
2023 City Auction held in Bismarck
Jesse Kuntz
Minot man in custody for luring a minor

Latest News

Best Buy in Minot
A refuge for unwanted electronics
Background check upgrades in ND
Background check fingerprinting machines in ND getting an upgrade
New pediatric speech therapy clinic: Neighborhood Pediatric Therapy
New pediatric speech therapy clinic opens in Minot
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/22/23