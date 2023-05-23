Community leaders to discuss turning old hospital into dream center in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some community leaders in Minot are gathering this week to discuss the possibility of turning the old Trinity Hospital into what’s known as a Dream Center.

The idea is a 24/7 drop-in, divided into wings for different services, such as veterans, teen moms, survivors of sex trafficking, those recovering from addiction, and more.

A few Minot food servicers and outreach programs have expressed a desire to launch a dream center in Minot.

Toby Phillips with Hands of Jesus Ministries said this would allow them to provide real solutions to those in need of food, shelter, recovery, childcare, and more.

He also said this would allow him to bring the good Samaritan philosophy in Minot to a whole new level.

“It’ll be a 24/7 drop-in, let’s say we do get use of the Trinity Hospital, they’ll have a year of a structured program and on-site staff to handle every need that they have for free,” said Phillips.

The meeting to introduce the dream center concept and discuss upcoming and existing food distribution ministries will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Pursuit Church.

The meeting is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.