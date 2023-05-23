Burgum announces development of 14th state park at Pembina Gorge with funding approved during session

Pembina Gorge
Pembina Gorge(State of North Dakota)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - One of North Dakota’s most scenic areas is now officially a state park.

Governor Burgum announced that Pembina Gorge will be North Dakota’s 14th state park. Officially named the Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area, the new development will include a 35-site campground, six all-season full-service cabins and accommodations for seasonal staff. In the future, there are plans to add a visitor center with an indoor and outdoor learning space, retail and office space.

“Establishing our 14th state park in the Pembina Gorge will elevate its status as a must-see destination and provide additional opportunities for visitors from North Dakota and beyond to experience all that this special area has to offer,” said Burgum.

The total cost of the project will be $8 million. The legislature approved $6 million for the new park facilities and the remaining $2 million will come from a federal grant.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash details.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with police vehicle in Mandan
Kitchen fire leads to total loss of south Bismarck home
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Auction taking place.
2023 City Auction held in Bismarck
Jesse Kuntz
Minot man in custody for luring a minor

Latest News

Best Buy in Minot
A refuge for unwanted electronics
Old Trinity Hospital
Community leaders to discuss turning old hospital into dream center in Minot
Background check upgrades in ND
Background check fingerprinting machines in ND getting an upgrade
New pediatric speech therapy clinic: Neighborhood Pediatric Therapy
New pediatric speech therapy clinic opens in Minot
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/22/23