Burdick Bridge will close Monday and Tuesday night this week

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The bridge on Burdick Expressway will close Monday and Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. or earlier in the morning.

The city’s traffic engineer said construction workers will add a joining piece between the road and the bridge.

He said the addition makes the transition smoother when drivers drive on and off the bridge.

“If you go east or west on that road, especially on the east side, there’s a good couple inch drop right there. You can hit it with your car. It’s not a smooth ride,” said Joersz.

He said detours are in place on Valley Street and Ninth Street.

Work will continue on that stretch of Burdick Expressway into the summer, but the bridge will be open for the North Dakota State Fair.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.