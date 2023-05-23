Boy found dead after Fargo shooting

By Renee Nygren
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say at 11:19 Monday night, they were dispatched for a report of gunshots heard in the 4400 block of 9th Ave. S. Police say when they got there, a boy was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police also say that the gun was found lying on the ground next to him.

Police say multiple individuals were involved in an altercation, but took off before police got to the scene. Police say they are investigating to identify all parties involved, and ask anyone with any tips, to call them into the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

