Bismarck Police arrest another man in connection with fentanyl ring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested another man connected with a fentanyl ring.

Police say 25-year-old Robert Kelso helped traffic fentanyl pills from Detroit to Bismarck earlier this month.

Authorities previously arrested Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker after approximately 300 fentanyl pills were found hidden in the engine compartment of the car they were driving.

Police say Kelso was also in that vehicle but was not arrested.

Authorities continued to monitor Tucker’s phone after he was arrested and found evidence indicating Tucker and Kelso were still involved in dealing fentanyl.

A probation search was conducted on the house Kelso was living in, and police say they found a digital scale and fentanyl ingestion paraphernalia.

Kelso is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck Police say they found fentanyl pills in car engine compartment

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.