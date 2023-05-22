Williston Basin School District to offer preschool starting this fall

New preschool option(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District will offer preschool to some families starting this fall

The “Future Coyotes PreK Learning Center” will open at Bakken Elementary starting after Labor Day. Enrollment is open for district employees and income-based families, and is chosen by a lottery.

Future Coyotes will open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Up to 40 students will be chosen.

Enrollment is open now until June 2. Forms can be filled out here or at the district office.

