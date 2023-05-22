UPDATE: “All clear” given in Grand Forks SWAT situation

Martinez has been charged with attempted murder after he shot one round at a woman who was...
Martinez has been charged with attempted murder after he shot one round at a woman who was inside a vehicle in Grand Forks on May 21
By Bailey Hurley and Alix Larsen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Grand Forks Police Department says as of 3:45 p.m., those on the north side of the city who were ordered to shelter in place are now in the ‘all clear.’ The order was handed down around 2 p.m. Monday and was connected to an arrest warrant for a man police say was involved in a Sunday morning shooting.

25-year-old Omar Martinez is charged in Grand Forks County Court with attempted murder and reckless endangerment after court documents say he shot at a car with a child inside on Sunday, May 21.

Court documents say Martinez had sought out the victim twice on the day the shooting occurred, and had also been arrested for disorderly conduct. Around 2 a.m., Martinez had punched and kicked the victim’s vehicle and kicked in the door of the victim’s home before fleeing from GFPD officers.

Seven hours later, court documents say Martinez sought out the victim for a third time when he chased down the victim while he was driving down Demers Ave. Documents say Martinez pulled a rifle-style firearm from his backseat and fired one shot at the victim’s vehicle. Police later found a bullet lodged in the victim’s driver seat.

Court documents say the victim’s child was in the front passenger seat when the shooting occurred.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more.

