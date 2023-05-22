Renville County saltwater and crude oil spill Sunday

Renville County saltwater and crude oil spill
Renville County saltwater and crude oil spill(KFYR)
By Alex Schneider
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENBURN, N.D. (KMOT) - The Department of Environmental Quality says a saltwater and crude oil spill happened at one of Cobra Oil and Gas Corporation’s sites near Glenburn on Sunday.

An oil-water separator malfunctioned, spilling 150 barrels of saltwater and 10 barrels of crude oil.

Personnel from the DEQ are on site, overseeing cleanup and remediation.

