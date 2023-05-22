Person charged after high speed chase near Kindred

Vehicle reached speeds of up to 110mph
Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is facing charges after a high speed chase in Cass County, Saturday evening.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says around 6:30 p.m., a deputy tried to stop a vehicle within the City of Kindred, but they drove off north on County Road 15, reaching speeds of up to 110 mph.

After following the vehicle for about 3 miles, authorities stopped their pursuit, for safety reasons.

About 5 hours later, the vehicle was pulled over in Clay County, by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and law enforcement determined someone other than the original driver was now behind the wheel.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has forwarded a report to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, requesting a review of recommended criminal charges, including Fleeing Law Enforcement in Motor Vehicle (2nd Offense), Reckless Driving, and Driving Under Revocation.

No one was hurt.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending a full case review, by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash details.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with police vehicle in Mandan
Kitchen fire leads to total loss of south Bismarck home
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Auction taking place.
2023 City Auction held in Bismarck
Jesse Kuntz
Minot man in custody for luring a minor

Latest News

Best Buy in Minot
A refuge for unwanted electronics
Old Trinity Hospital
Community leaders to discuss turning old hospital into dream center in Minot
Background check upgrades in ND
Background check fingerprinting machines in ND getting an upgrade
New pediatric speech therapy clinic: Neighborhood Pediatric Therapy
New pediatric speech therapy clinic opens in Minot
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/22/23