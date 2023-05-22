Motorcyclist killed in crash in south Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 56-year-old Max man died following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle Monday afternoon in Minot.

Minot Police said the man was headed south on Broadway on his motorcycle around 1 p.m.

Investigators said a driver headed east on 40th Avenue SW attempted to turn north, and crossed the southbound lanes, when they were struck by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Trinity Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 66-year-old man from Lansford, was not hurt.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is assisting Minot PD with the investigation.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.