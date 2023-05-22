Molly Herrington named state’s new chief people officer

New chief people officer for the state selected
New chief people officer for the state selected(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Molly Herrington has been named the state’s new chief people officer for the Office of Management and Budget.

She’s served as an interim in the position for the last 10 months, and previously served in a number of high-level leadership positions for private companies. Herrington has been employed with the state since 2019, and before being chosen for the new position, served as the director of talent management and development.

In the position, Herrington will be the state’s top workforce strategist, also serving on the governor’s cabinet as the leader of human resource services.

”At Team ND, we are dedicated to evolving HR and creating a strong foundation to further the success of our organization,” Herrington said. “I’m excited to continue the momentum we’ve gained as we move forward during this time of incredible opportunity. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team members across the state.”

