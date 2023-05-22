Kitchen fire leads to total loss of South Bismarck home

By Hope Sisk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck firefighters say a home in South Bismarck is a total loss after a kitchen fire spread throughout the whole house.

Fire crews received a report of a fire in the kitchen of a home and responded to the 200 block of Connecticut Street at about 4:30 pm on Sunday.

They say two people were able to get out of the home with their pets and without injury.

Crews put out the fire on the stove top, then found it had spread to the attic area. Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as accidental.

