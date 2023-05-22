I-94 roadwork near Dickinson ahead of schedule

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - About nine miles of I-94 near Dickinson is getting a face-lift this summer.

The concrete repair and asphalt overlay project started in mid-April and is ahead of schedule.

Drivers are being asked to slow down to 65 miles per hour so crews can complete the work.

“This project is going to really help improve the ride and the smoothness of the road, it’s gotten pretty rough over the last few years through this segment,” said Jason Fischer, Dickinson’s assistant NDDOT district engineer.

Fischer says the roadway was in need of repairs due to age and traffic. In addition to re-surfacing the eastbound lanes, they are also doing structure work in Gladstone and Taylor.

On the westbound interstate, they are finishing a bridge overlay at the Green River. Fischer says so far, Mother Nature hasn’t caused any delays.

“The weather has been fairly cooperative, we had one rain event last weekend that didn’t really impact us too much. The project right now is a little bit ahead of schedule,” said Fischer.

Fischer says drivers have also been understanding of the construction, but he can’t say enough about how important it is to slow down.

“Give these guys a break, they’re working very close to the edge of the road, and paying attention and just staying off your phone, and make sure you’re not distracted, and we will try to get out of your hair as soon as we can,” said Fischer.

Fischer hopes drivers will have an improved roadway by September. He says the $7.5 million project is possible through state and federal funding.

