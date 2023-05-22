BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck police officer has been fired after a department investigation into claims he used excessive force.

The Bismarck Police Department says Officer George Huff was terminated on Sunday after an investigation revealed he violated several department policies.

The department says on March 9, Huff was the first officer to respond to a pedestrian on the roadway.

They claim Huff detained and used excessive force to get the 63-year-old man in custody.

Assisting officers notified administrators that excessive force was used and Officer Huff was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Bismarck Police Internal Affairs performed the internal investigation.

