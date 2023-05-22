BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation

BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck police officer has been fired after a department investigation into claims he used excessive force.

The Bismarck Police Department says Officer George Huff was terminated on Sunday after an investigation revealed he violated several department policies.

The department says on March 9, Huff was the first officer to respond to a pedestrian on the roadway.

They claim Huff detained and used excessive force to get the 63-year-old man in custody.

Assisting officers notified administrators that excessive force was used and Officer Huff was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Bismarck Police Internal Affairs performed the internal investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash details.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with police vehicle in Mandan
Dispatchers say the business is located along 5th street.
Kitchen fire leads to total loss of south Bismarck home
Auction taking place.
2023 City Auction held in Bismarck
Jesse Kuntz
Minot man in custody for luring a minor
Rachel Denis Joseph, 45, was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest.
Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say

Latest News

I-94 roadwork in Stark County
I-94 roadwork near Dickinson ahead of schedule
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/22/2023
Bismarck SkyWatch camera haze from distant wildfires
How wildfire smoke can harm human health, even when the fire is hundreds of miles away – a toxicologist explains
Todd Sanderson, who has seen how farming has changed during 42 seasons, takes a short break...
Saving the farm: Heartland states train clergy to prevent agriculture workers’ suicides