Body pulled from retention pond, Fargo Police investigating

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after Fargo Police say a dead body was found Monday morning in an industrial area of town.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Main Ave. just after 9 a.m. May 22 for a body in a retention pond. The body was pulled by Fargo Police and Fargo Fire crews just before noon. The pond is in the back parking lots of GXO Logistics and Loffler Companies.

Videos and photos shared with Valley News Live appear to show the body wrapped in what looked like plastic in the pond. Police have yet to confirm those details, and have yet to say if the death appears suspicious. FPD say this is an active investigation.

Valley News Live will keep you updated as we continue to learn more.

