Body pulled from retention pond, Fargo Police investigating

Fargo PD Investigating Body Found
Fargo PD Investigating Body Found(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after Fargo Police say a dead body was found Monday morning in an industrial area of town.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Main Ave. just after 9 a.m. May 22 for a body in a retention pond. The body was pulled by Fargo Police and Fargo Fire crews just before noon. The pond is in the back parking lots of GXO Logistics and Loffler Companies.

Videos and photos shared with Valley News Live appear to show the body wrapped in what looked like plastic in the pond. Police have yet to confirm those details, and have yet to say if the death appears suspicious. FPD say this is an active investigation.

Valley News Live will keep you updated as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash details.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with police vehicle in Mandan
Dispatchers say the business is located along 5th street.
Kitchen fire leads to total loss of south Bismarck home
Auction taking place.
2023 City Auction held in Bismarck
Jesse Kuntz
Minot man in custody for luring a minor
Rachel Denis Joseph, 45, was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest.
Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say

Latest News

I-94 roadwork in Stark County
I-94 roadwork near Dickinson ahead of schedule
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/22/2023
BPD officer terminated after excessive force investigation
BPD officer fired after excessive force investigation
Bismarck SkyWatch camera haze from distant wildfires
How wildfire smoke can harm human health, even when the fire is hundreds of miles away – a toxicologist explains
Todd Sanderson, who has seen how farming has changed during 42 seasons, takes a short break...
Saving the farm: Heartland states train clergy to prevent agriculture workers’ suicides