Body found in Spirit Lake, FBI investigating

By Rian Richards
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FBI is currently investigating the discovery of an unidentified male body found in Devils Lake over the weekend.

Authorities say the body had been there for an undetermined amount of time. A land owner discovered the body on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

An autopsy report is still pending. No other information has been released at this time. Valley News Live will continue to provide updates as they become available.

