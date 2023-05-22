Bismarck man fled police and crashed car on River Road Saturday

Bismarck man fled police and crashed vehicle
Bismarck man fled police and crashed vehicle(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County deputies arrested a Bismarck man they say fled in his vehicle Saturday, and crashed, rolled and burned his car on River Road.

Authorities received a report of 36-year-old Derek Hopfinger driving recklessly and speeding near Washington Street and Bismarck Expressway.

But because he was traveling at a dangerous rate of speed, they didn’t chase him.

Fifteen minutes later, the car crashed in the 7200 block of River Road.

Hopfinger is charged with reckless endangerment, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash details.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with police vehicle in Mandan
Kitchen fire leads to total loss of south Bismarck home
Auction taking place.
2023 City Auction held in Bismarck
Jesse Kuntz
Minot man in custody for luring a minor
Cars at the car show.
The Elks Lodge holds 15th annual car show

Latest News

Renville County saltwater and crude oil spill
Renville County saltwater and crude oil spill Sunday
Motorcyclist killed in crash in south Minot
Kitchen fire leads to total loss of south Bismarck home
Plots for rent in Bismarck to grow food