Bismarck man fled police and crashed car on River Road Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County deputies arrested a Bismarck man they say fled in his vehicle Saturday, and crashed, rolled and burned his car on River Road.

Authorities received a report of 36-year-old Derek Hopfinger driving recklessly and speeding near Washington Street and Bismarck Expressway.

But because he was traveling at a dangerous rate of speed, they didn’t chase him.

Fifteen minutes later, the car crashed in the 7200 block of River Road.

Hopfinger is charged with reckless endangerment, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

