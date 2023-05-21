“Tonight’s about Shalie’: Local MMA event holds tribute to local fighter

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A day that was meant to show off a rising star, had her shining in a different light.

Local MMA fighter Shalie Lipp was set to compete in the “No Mercy 11″ event, but she passed away in an incident on I-94, just earlier this month.

Mike Davis, Media for Ignite Fights, said that’s why the event took a turn and became a chance to remember Lipp.

“It’s not about anything else but Shalie,” Davis said.

Davis said that the MMA community is a tightknit group, especially in the women’s division since it’s so unique. He said everyone teamed up to be there in honor of Lipp and her family.

“When one of our soldiers goes down, all of us gotta get together and support her and her family,” Davis said.

Fights took place all day and there was a memorial before the main event. They played a video highlighting Lipp’s fights in the past, and they gave the belt she would’ve been fighting for to her family.

“Everyone here is honoring her life, and we’re very honored to be a part of it,” Davis said. “She was an integral part of what it is we do at ignite fights. You know, we’re proud to be associated with someone like Shalie Lipp.”

Davis said Shalie Lipp will live in the hearts of everyone in the mma community forever.

“That’s what fighters do, they go all-in, and Shalie was all-in, and we’re here all-in for her.”

