Spring Clean Up takes place at Bismarck Community Orchard

Volunteers cleaning up the orchard.
Volunteers cleaning up the orchard.(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Parks and Rec Department hosted it’s eighth annual orchard spring clean-up day on Sunday.

Volunteers came together to help rake, mulch, and clean trash at the Bismarck Community Orchard. This happens every spring after the winter weather ends. The community orchard was established in 2015 with a goal of providing fresh produce for the community.

“The orchard is totally free, come in and enjoy it whenever you like. When the fruit is ripe you can pick it, you can eat it. If we have any excess, we love to donate to local organizations and food pantries,” said Jenna Nieters, Local Foods Coordinator, Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department.

The Community Orchard is located at the Clem Kelley Softball Complex on West Arbor Road in Bismarck.

