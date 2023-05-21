Second annual motorcycle cruise for autism awareness takes place

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Motorcycle riders gathered in Mandan on Sunday to ride their bikes for a good cause.

The second annual cruise event centers on autism awareness. Our Place Motorcycle Club reached out to Grants Grind last year which is a family-based autism nonprofit in Bismarck. The motorcycle group wanted to work and help a charity that was local. One of the motorcycle groups Sergeant at Arms says autism affects many families and it’s important an event like this is held every year.

“Just to help bring out the awareness and get people to understand what’s going on. There’s a lot of great charities that are local like the I Can Bike, I can Swim that can help out kids that are affected on the spectrum live a normal life,” said David Schiermeister, Sergeant at Arms, Our Place Motorcycle Club.

The motorcycle club estimates about 100 riders participated in the cruise. All of the money raised from the ride will go to the Grants Grind Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.