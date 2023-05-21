Plots for rent in Bismarck to grow food

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Food prices are still high, and that is leading some consumers to take matters into their own hands, and growing their food.

The USDA reported food increased 0.1 percent from February 2023 to March, and food prices were 8.5 percent higher than in March 2022.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation has plots for rent in Bismarck.

There are still plots available.

The plots did increase in price this year because of water and maintenance costs.

The gardens opened on Saturday, May 20th.

