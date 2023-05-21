Plots for rent in Bismarck to grow food

Plots available in Bismarck.
Plots available in Bismarck.(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Food prices are still high, and that is leading some consumers to take matters into their own hands, and growing their food.

The USDA reported food increased 0.1 percent from February 2023 to March, and food prices were 8.5 percent higher than in March 2022.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation has plots for rent in Bismarck.

There are still plots available.

The plots did increase in price this year because of water and maintenance costs.

The gardens opened on Saturday, May 20th.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Kuntz
Minot man in custody for luring a minor
Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Mathew R. Anderson with murder, and 35-year-old Regina Goodale...
Pair headed for trial next month in Minot murder case
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Auction taking place.
2023 City Auction held in Bismarck
Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars

Latest News

Outdoors warming up.
Importance of physical activity to your health as weather improves
Reusable water bottle.
Importance of thoroughly cleaning reusable water bottles
Bismarck Market Fair hosts 30 vendors
2023 City Auction held in Bismarck