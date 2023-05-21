Motorcyclist killed in crash with police vehicle in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 76-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with a police interceptor Saturday night in Mandan.

Investigators said Ronald Dale was headed north on 8th Avenue SW around 6:15 p.m.

The patrol said Dale collided with a westbound SUV driven by 26-year-old Halima Khalifa, at the uncontrolled intersection with 5th Street SW.

According to the patrol, Dale was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

Khalifa was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation. Your News Leader is reaching out to the North Dakota Highway Patrol for more details.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.