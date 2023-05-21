Importance of physical activity to your health as weather improves

Outdoors warming up.
Outdoors warming up.(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Now that the weather is improving, it’s time to get outside and get moving!

According to the CDC, the physical activity guideline recommends at least two and a half hours of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of physical activity.

Minot resident Lori Heizelman said she gets more than six hours a day of fresh air.

She said she’s out and about most of the day Monday through Friday.

“We’re community based, so we take them out and do all kinds of things, so we really like it when the weather’s nice,” said Heizelman.

The CDC also said walking improves memory, sleep and can lessen anxiety.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Kuntz
Minot man in custody for luring a minor
Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Mathew R. Anderson with murder, and 35-year-old Regina Goodale...
Pair headed for trial next month in Minot murder case
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian
Auction taking place.
2023 City Auction held in Bismarck
Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars

Latest News

Plots available in Bismarck.
Plots for rent in Bismarck to grow food
Reusable water bottle.
Importance of thoroughly cleaning reusable water bottles
Bismarck Market Fair hosts 30 vendors
2023 City Auction held in Bismarck