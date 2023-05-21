Importance of physical activity to your health as weather improves

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Now that the weather is improving, it’s time to get outside and get moving!

According to the CDC, the physical activity guideline recommends at least two and a half hours of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of physical activity.

Minot resident Lori Heizelman said she gets more than six hours a day of fresh air.

She said she’s out and about most of the day Monday through Friday.

“We’re community based, so we take them out and do all kinds of things, so we really like it when the weather’s nice,” said Heizelman.

The CDC also said walking improves memory, sleep and can lessen anxiety.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.