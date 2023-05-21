The Elks Lodge holds 15th annual car show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Classic car enthusiasts gathered on Sunday to get a chance to look at some blasts from the past.

The Elks Lodge in Bismarck hosted it’s 15th annual Roughrider car show. The show featured classic Mustangs, Camaros, Thunderbirds, and even pickup trucks. The car show chairman says the event has a great atmosphere of people.

“The people are great. Car guys are the best, especially old car guys. It’s awesome,” said Donavon Wagner, Chairman, Roughrider Chevrolet Association.

All of the proceeds raised from the car show go to different charities. The show chairman estimated 150 cars were on display.

