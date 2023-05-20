Ryan Honda holding public event Saturday to support Minot PD K-9 unit
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This weekend you have the chance this weekend to support Minot Police in its efforts to protect the community.
Ryan Honda is hosting a public event Saturday from 9-11 a.m. to thank local police, firefighters, and first responders.
There will be free coffee and donuts, as well as live K-9 demonstrations at 9:30 and 10:30.
Free will donations will go to Minot Police for a new K-9 unit.
Last year, Ryan Honda raised more than 64-hundred dollars to go to a new ambulance for Trinity Health.
The event is at 3701 South Broadway.
