Ryan Honda holding public event Saturday to support Minot PD K-9 unit

Ryan Honda is hosting a public event Saturday from 9-11 a.m. to thank local police,...
Ryan Honda is hosting a public event Saturday from 9-11 a.m. to thank local police, firefighters, and first responders. Free will donations will go to Minot Police for a new K-9 unit.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - This weekend you have the chance this weekend to support Minot Police in its efforts to protect the community.

Ryan Honda is hosting a public event Saturday from 9-11 a.m. to thank local police, firefighters, and first responders.

There will be free coffee and donuts, as well as live K-9 demonstrations at 9:30 and 10:30.

Free will donations will go to Minot Police for a new K-9 unit.

Last year, Ryan Honda raised more than 64-hundred dollars to go to a new ambulance for Trinity Health.

The event is at 3701 South Broadway.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
UPDATE: ‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Lemont Rogers
Bismarck Police find hundreds of fentanyl pills in separate arrests
Jacob Galloway
Williston man involved in cross-state car chase sent back to North Dakota
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum “likely” to run for president
Proposed Amphitheater
Riverfront projects full steam ahead

Latest News

Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Mathew R. Anderson with murder, and 35-year-old Regina Goodale...
Pair headed for trial next month in Minot murder case
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Willie Nelson gnome
Minnesota woman trying to get gnome to Willie Nelson
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/19/23