Recreational marijuana on track to become legal in Minnesota

By CNN
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minnesota is poised to become the next U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana.

The state’s senate voted 34-32 Saturday morning to approve a measure that had cleared the Minnesota house with slim bipartisan support last week.

Democrats control both state legislative chambers.

Democratic governor Tim Walz has previously indicated he would sign a recreational marijuana bill into law.

The measure would allow Minnesota residents 21 years and older to possess up to two ounces of marijuana flower in public, and up to two pounds at home - beginning August 1.

The bill also gives people with marijuana convictions the chance to clear their records.

Low-level convictions would be automatically expunged, with higher-level offenses to be considered by a review board.

An office of cannabis management would oversee regulation and sale of marijuana products.

Minnesota would become the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis, and the third Midwestern state.

