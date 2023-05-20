The plans Minot High teachers have this summer break

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - School’s out for many area schools, and it will be in about a week for students in Minot Public.

We wanted to find out what teachers would be up to once the year wraps.

Your News Leader headed to Magic City campus to talk with educators about what their summer vacation will look like.

It’s almost summertime and it smells like vacation, at least for Beverly Cavite, a Facts and culinary teacher at Magic City High.

Senior Kaydn Turnbow said teachers deserve a break.

“They juggle, whether it’s mentoring students, or helping them succeed in graduation and outside of school as human beings,” said Turnbow.

Cavite said it’s been a great first year in a new country, new culture and everyone has helped her adjust, but she’s ready to go back to the Philippines.

“I am so excited. I can’t wait for the school year to be over,” Cavite laughed.

She still has a busy summer: spending time with family, her dogs, her friends. She’s also getting married!

Assistant Principal Weylin Wahlstrom said he hopes educators travel and tend to their personal matters because they all make sacrifices to improve student learning.

“We often put our own children on the backburner as we’re helping everybody else’s children, but summer gives us that time to give back to our family,” said Wahlstrom.

Not all teachers plan to hit the beach, though. Chad Gifford, English teacher at the school said he’ll run the summer theater at Minot State University and try to retool his curriculum to stay relevant for the next year.

“Summer vacation for me is more just about taking a change of pace and doing something different for a while, which is another way to recharge,” said Gifford.

He said he will take a rare trip Vegas for a few days before school starts again.

Wahlstrom said he’ll go to an educator conference; coach baseball and he’ll examine how the year went with other faculty.

“It gives us a little time to take a breath and kind of review what we’ve done, look at some data and then use that data to move forward,” said Wahlstrom.

After all, learning is constant.

According to a 2019 Pew Research study, one in six teachers worked a second job during the regular school year.

In the summertime, roughly one in three teachers worked a non-school related job during the summer, according to the same study.

