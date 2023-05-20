Pair headed for trial next month in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people will stand trial next month in the Feb. 2022 death of a man in Minot.

Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Mathew R. Anderson with murder, and 35-year-old Regina Goodale with accomplice to murder, in the death of 42-year-old Wade Goodale.

According to a criminal affidavit, Wade Goodale was found in the driver seat of a vehicle with an injury to the back of his head, and a gunshot wound to his hip, and later died at the hospital.

In the affidavit, investigators said Regina asked another person, 36-year-old Whitney Racine, to have Wade come to her home in southeast Minot, and that Racine informed Anderson of where Wade would be.

Court records indicate that Racine told investigators she saw Anderson pull up behind Wade’s vehicle, smash his window, and assault him, and that Regina was in Anderson’s back seat at the time.

Ten days are budgeted for the trial which is scheduled to begin June 19 in Minot.

The charges are AA felonies. Both suspects remain in custody in the Ward County Jail on $1 million bonds each.

Racine pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of facilitation of murder, and was ordered to serve 18 months.

