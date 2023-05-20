Minot man in custody for luring a minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man is in custody after Bismarck Police say he attempted to solicit sexual acts from a person he believed was a 16-year-old girl.

Police say 34-year-old Jesse Kuntz sent explicit messages and asked a person to meet at a Bismarck mall for sexual acts.

According to police, Kuntz believed he was communicating with a 16-years-old. The person was actually an officer.

Officers say they found Kuntz at the mall waiting to meet the 16-year-old.

Police say Kuntz admitted to messaging and waiting to meeting someone he believed to be underage.

He is charged with luring minors by computer.

