Mandan’s annual touch a truck event takes place

Kids at the touch a truck event.
Kids at the touch a truck event.(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some kiddos got the chance to see some larger-than life vehicles up close on Saturday as part of the eight annual “touch a truck” in Mandan.

This unofficial start to summer is a way for kids to get up close and see how the trucks work. There were about 45 trucks on display ranging from police, fire, garbage, construction, and utility.

“Trucks are really unique, kids see them on the side of the road doing the work that they are supposed to do. They don’t get to have that opportunity to get up close and personal with them. This is that opportunity to get up close to those trucks and really take that on,” said Matt Schanandore, Executive Director, Mandan Progress Organization.

The Mandan Progress Organization estimates between three to four thousand people attended Saturday’s event.

