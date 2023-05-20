Dickinson Fire Department hosts hazardous materials training

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Firefighters respond to many different types of emergencies and being prepared for each is important.

Dickinson, Bismarck, Williston and other area firefighters are training for an emergency that can be common in North Dakota.

“These are things that can happen all the time, we have done some pipeline leaks,” said Jared Rhode, training captain.

“Highways and rails are carrying all different types of chemicals, and also with North Dakota itself with all the industry of oil, this is a must,” said Tim Nabors, Alabama Fire College.

The Dickinson Fire Department has been hosting the hazardous materials technician course this week.

Alabama Fire College instructor Tim Nabors and his team are leading firefighters through scenarios with fake smoke and asking them to do so in full safety gear.

They even go through the process of safely removing equipment after an incident.

“Having the proper PPE on, where they wouldn’t be injured from the vapors because it is a vapor tight suit,” said Nabors.

The 24 firefighters say they are thankful for the course made possible by grants through The Department of Homeland Security.

Instructors say the group is well on their way to being experts on how to handle hazardous materials emergencies.

“I would go down range with one of these guys hands down, I don’t think I’d have a problem at all,” said Nabors.

Making sure these firefighters are prepared for whatever challenges they face.

