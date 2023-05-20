Bismarck woman serving year in prison for child abuse

Kierra Station, 22
Kierra Station, 22(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge sentenced a Bismarck woman to one year in prison for child abuse.

Authorities say 22-year-old Kierra Station was responsible for the skull fractures in her five-month baby.

Medical examiners say the child’s injuries were not accidental.

Station pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police say Station first denied, but then later in October 2021 admitted to hitting the child.

