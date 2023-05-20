Bismarck Market Fair hosts 30 vendors

People shopping at the market fair.
People shopping at the market fair.(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vendors and crafters took over the Burleigh County 4-H Building on Saturday for the Bismarck Market Fair.

Organizers held their first ever craft and vendor fair back in February and have now completed their fourth one. The fair had more than 30 vendors selling items ranging from jewelry to baked goods to clothes. Most of the vendors and crafters are local to the Bismarck area.

“There’s a lot of things you can get at a craft fair that you can’t get online. This way you get to see it, touch it, talk to the business owners, and really find out the stories behind the goods,” said Kayla Kennedy, Owner, Bismarck Market Fair.

The Bismarck Market Fair will be taking a break for the summer but will be back in the fall. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you can email them at bismarckmarketfair@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.

