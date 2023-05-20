2023 City Auction held in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck hosted its annual auction Saturday.

The auction is held every year in order to get rid of impounded vehicles, bicycles, firearms, and other items. In order to bid on items at the auction people had to register when they arrived. They received a number and if they were the highest bidder on an item they would show that to the auctioneer. The auctioneer says It’s important they hold this every year to clear the impound lot.

“Just to eliminate so the city has space. When they have to tow vehicles, this impound lot fills up fast. We come and have been doing this for a few years for them,” said Ken Thomsen, Owner, 4 Winds Auction and Appraisals.

All of the proceeds received from the auction will be split between different city departments.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.