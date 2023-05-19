Williston murder trial moved to 2024

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A murder trial in Williams County scheduled for next week has been moved to 2024.

Jacob Long was charged in the death of 30-year-old Megan Lindquist back in December. He pleaded not guilty.

The courts issued a continuance on the case earlier this month. His jury trial is now scheduled for January 22. It’s expected to last eight days.

