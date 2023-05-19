Williston High School seniors sign with employers to get jump-start in the workforce

Caden Rossland
Caden Rossland(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Most of the focus during high school graduation is on where people will be going to further their education. At Williston High School, the staff are also recognizing the people who want to go into the workforce right away.

Seven seniors were part of a signing ceremony, where they committed to working at various jobs in the region. They’re going into fields that they have been learning in school including childcare and the oil and gas industry. Caden Rossland signed with Stellar Field Service to get into welding.

“They are all willing to teach and I’ve always loved welding. Ever since I started, I’ve had a feel for it,” said Rossland.

Rossland has had an opportunity to weld through Williston High School’s auto tech and construction classes.

The ceremony also honored those who have received workforce certifications in various career and technical education courses, as well as graduates heading to the military.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
UPDATE: ‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Lemont Rogers
Bismarck Police find hundreds of fentanyl pills in separate arrests
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum “likely” to run for president
Jacob Galloway
Williston man involved in cross-state car chase sent back to North Dakota
Shannon Brandt
Man pleaded guilty in street dance death

Latest News

“Mything Persons” poster
Missouri Ridge students get red carpet welcome at premiere of their new movie
Jacob Long
Williston murder trial moved to 2024
Public hearing for proposed carbon pipeline
Public hearing scheduled for proposed carbon pipeline project
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 5/18/2023