Williston High School seniors sign with employers to get jump-start in the workforce

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Most of the focus during high school graduation is on where people will be going to further their education. At Williston High School, the staff are also recognizing the people who want to go into the workforce right away.

Seven seniors were part of a signing ceremony, where they committed to working at various jobs in the region. They’re going into fields that they have been learning in school including childcare and the oil and gas industry. Caden Rossland signed with Stellar Field Service to get into welding.

“They are all willing to teach and I’ve always loved welding. Ever since I started, I’ve had a feel for it,” said Rossland.

Rossland has had an opportunity to weld through Williston High School’s auto tech and construction classes.

The ceremony also honored those who have received workforce certifications in various career and technical education courses, as well as graduates heading to the military.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.