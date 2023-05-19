Public hearing scheduled for proposed carbon pipeline project

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed carbon pipeline project that could run north of Bismarck.

The meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2 at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck. Members of the public will be given the chance to voice their opinion on the proposed pipeline.

The company proposing the project, Summit Carbon Solutions, is seeking a siting permit for the 320-mile pipeline that would run through several counties across the state, including parts of Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Logan, McIntosh, Morton, Oliver, Richland and Sargent Counties. The estimated cost of the project is $898 million.

