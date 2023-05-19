ND, MT boast low unemployment rates

Unemployment rate
Unemployment rate(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We have a new snapshot of the labor market and, per usual, North Dakota is a great place if you’re looking for work.

North Dakota’s April unemployment rate was down to 2.1%. That’s down from 2 and a half percent in March. Unemployment in Montana maintained its lowest rate ever. Down to 2.3%. Both sit more than a percentage point below the national average of 3.4%.

