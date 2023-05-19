ND Legislative chambers getting a makeover

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state legislative chambers are getting a makeover.

Maintenance crews are upgrading the House and the Senate chambers. They’ll paint the ceilings, refinish woodwork, and replace lawmakers’ chairs, which are 25 years old. They’ll also remodel the 90-year-old HVAC system.

“With the new technology, we’re actually going to bring air in from the ceiling down to heat and cool the space. It should make for a much more comfortable and quieter space for them to perform their work in,” said Tom Job, Capitol Complex Construction and Maintenance Project Manager.

The chambers will be closed to tours until the project is finished. The $6.5 million cost will be paid for with federal COVID dollars.

