ND kindergartener’s vaccination rates dropping

Immunization rates
Immunization rates(Image from HHS website)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vaccine hesitancy has been on the rise since the start of the Covid pandemic, but not just for Covid vaccines.

North Dakota school immunization rates have been dropping, especially among kindergarteners, since the start of the pandemic.

That’s among all required vaccines, including DTaP, polio, MMR, hepatitis B and chickenpox. About 2-3% more students than at the start of the pandemic are going unvaccinated.

“We certainly are hopeful that we can get kind of back on track and get numbers back up even for those grades that were declining a little bit when they entered kindergarten,” said Danni Pinnick, HHS Immunization Surveillance Coordinator. While vaccination numbers are going down, data on vaccine exemptions for religious and personal beliefs is going up. In fact, those exemptions have increased more than 56% from ‘17-’18 to ‘22-’23.

Danni Pinnick says this isn’t something that’s unique to North Dakota. Vaccination rates have been declining after the 2020-2021 school year nationwide.

