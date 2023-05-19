Missouri Ridge students get red carpet welcome at premiere of their new movie

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Students in Missouri Ridge’s Media Arts class got a chance to feel like movie stars as Williston’s Grand Theater held a premiere event for their new movie, “Mything Persons.”

The cast walked into the theater to applause from fellow class members and family who came to see the finished product. Missouri Ridge worked with a group called The Film Dudes to help produce and direct the movie.

“Mything Persons” is a fantasy-themed movie, with the script created by Missouri Ridge students. This is the sixth movie a Williston school has created with The Film Dudes.

The cast spent five days in April working to film all the scenes. The length of the movie is about 25 minutes.

“I had a lot of fun doing it. It was really fun and exciting. It’s cool to see what we’ve made and see my name on the front of the movie. It’s super cool,” said Kasha Conley, an actress and eighth grader at Missouri Ridge.

With the changes coming to the school district and Missouri Ridge, Principal Steve Guglich said the tradition of making movies will continue at the Central Campus.

The movie and other works by The Film Dudes can be viewed here.

