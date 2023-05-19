Minot International Airport grant proposal aims to bring in more airlines

The airport's director said the airlines currently go to Minneapolis, Denver, and Las Vegas in some seasons, and they're hoping to add Houston and Chicago, because those places have better connections to the East Coast.(none)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minot International Airport delivered a half-million-dollar grant proposal to the Department of Transportation this week.

Jennifer Eckman, airport director, said they’re looking to get a new airline to the facility and also relieve some of the rental fees and startup costs.

She said the airlines currently go to Minneapolis, Denver, and Las Vegas in some seasons, and they’re hoping to add Houston and Chicago, because those places have better connections to the East Coast.

“Those are two of the locations or destinations that we’re proposing. Trying to get additional service to and this will just help our traveling passengers get to their final destinations quicker and easier,” said Eckman.

If they receive the grant Eckman said they’ll also increase their marketing and advertising.

