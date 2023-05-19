Grand Forks Police unveil law enforcement memorial

The memorial has been six years in the making.
Grand Forks
Grand Forks(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department unveiled its law enforcement memorial in Optimist Park Thursday.

The memorial has been six years in the making.

Thursday, as part of the Police Week Memorial Service, there was a 21 gun salute to honor fallen officers of the Northern Red River Valley.

Grand Forks, N.D.
Grand Forks, N.D.(KVLY)

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
UPDATE: ‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Lemont Rogers
Bismarck Police find hundreds of fentanyl pills in separate arrests
Jacob Galloway
Williston man involved in cross-state car chase sent back to North Dakota
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum “likely” to run for president
Proposed Amphitheater
Riverfront projects full steam ahead

Latest News

Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Mathew R. Anderson with murder, and 35-year-old Regina Goodale...
Pair headed for trial next month in Minot murder case
Ryan Honda is hosting a public event Saturday from 9-11 a.m. to thank local police,...
Ryan Honda holding public event Saturday to support Minot PD K-9 unit
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Willie Nelson gnome
Minnesota woman trying to get gnome to Willie Nelson
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/19/23