A conversation with Denise Lajimodiere, ND’s first Native American Poet Laureate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a new poet laureate for the first time in almost four decades, and she’s making history.

This April, Denise Lajimodiere was appointed by the State Legislature to serve as the state’s fifth poet laureate. The position is honorary. Poet laureates generally promotes reading and writing through public appearances. Lajimodiere’s first appearance was as commencement speaker for the University of North Dakota.

“I had no role models when I was young and in high school, so now, I hope to be at least one of the many role models that are now out there for Native students. To show them, to tell them, that they can write. They can become poets. And they can become published at a very young age,” said Lajimodiere.

Denise Lajimodiere is an enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. She’s the first Native American to hold this post.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.