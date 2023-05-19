A conversation with Denise Lajimodiere, ND’s first Native American Poet Laureate

Denise Lajimodiere
Denise Lajimodiere(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has a new poet laureate for the first time in almost four decades, and she’s making history.

This April, Denise Lajimodiere was appointed by the State Legislature to serve as the state’s fifth poet laureate. The position is honorary. Poet laureates generally promotes reading and writing through public appearances. Lajimodiere’s first appearance was as commencement speaker for the University of North Dakota.

“I had no role models when I was young and in high school, so now, I hope to be at least one of the many role models that are now out there for Native students. To show them, to tell them, that they can write. They can become poets. And they can become published at a very young age,” said Lajimodiere.

Denise Lajimodiere is an enrolled citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. She’s the first Native American to hold this post.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoky scene around the ND State Capitol
UPDATE: ‘Hazardous’ air quality reported; Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions
Lemont Rogers
Bismarck Police find hundreds of fentanyl pills in separate arrests
Jacob Galloway
Williston man involved in cross-state car chase sent back to North Dakota
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum “likely” to run for president
Shannon Brandt
Man pleaded guilty in street dance death

Latest News

Unemployment rate
ND, MT boast low unemployment rates
Immunization rates
ND kindergartener’s vaccination rates dropping
Bert and Maggie Hale
Bowman couple were both County Sheriff, she was the first woman County Sheriff in the state
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/19/2023