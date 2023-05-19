Bowman couple were both County Sheriff, she was the first woman County Sheriff in the state

BOWMAN, N.D. (KFYR) - As you visit the Bowman County Sheriff’s office, you’ll notice a wall of history showing the County’s Sheriffs over the years.

There’s one woman on that wall. Maggie Hale held the job from 1947 to 1949. She joins a small list of female sheriffs around the country.

Bella Kraft caught up with her granddaughter to learn more about the woman in law enforcement and her legacy.

Nancy Schafer has a unique family history. “My grandparents were both sheriff of Bowman County,” said granddaughter Nancy Schaefer. First her grandpa Bert Hale was elected 1943, then her grandma Maggie in 1947. “Mr. Hales came into office first. And they didn’t care much for the other person that was running against them, so Mrs. Hale ran and became elected and after that Mr. Hale ran again and was selected as Sheriff,” said current Bowman County Sheriff Frank Eberle.

But the job of Sheriff came about a bit by happenstance. Nancy says after her grandparents lost their farm due to a late payment, her grandpa went looking for a job.

“He liked people, so I think he just decided to run for Sheriff,” said Schaefer.

These documents tell some of the stories from the Hales’ time in office. Nancy says it wasn’t so much the rough and tough leadership you might imagine.

“He was a joker, a very friendly guy. He would get presents from the prisoners every Christmas. The people that he took to prison he’d make friends with, and they would send him these handmade things at Christmas that they had been doing in jail,” said Schaefer.

After Bert served two terms, he couldn’t run anymore. So, Maggie stepped in when she was 65, and was beloved for different reason.

“My cousins have said she told them one of the prisoners wouldn’t go home because he liked her cooking, so he wanted to stay,” said Schaefer. Maggie is the first and only female Sheriff of Bowman County. Records show she may also be the first female sheriff in the state. “I think it is pretty honorable that any female is first of anything here. And it’s kind of an honor to know of her,” said Eberle.

The department, technology and laws have changed since the Hales were in office. But Nancy is making sure her grandparents are remembered. “And especially that I can pass that on to my kids and grandkids that you came from a strong line of women,” said Schaefer. The Hales were both each other’s deputy while the other was Sheriff.

Nancy says her grandma was a teacher before she became Sheriff. The requirements back then...all Maggie had to do was graduate the eighth grade.

