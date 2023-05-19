2023 Scheels Softball All-Star Series rosters announced
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the seventh year, a group of North Dakota athletes and coaches have been selected to participate in the Scheels Softball All-Star Series.
13 athletes and two coaches from each East and West schools were chosen:
WEST
Baylee Berg, Dickinson
Berkley Selzler, Velva-Drake-Anamoose
Brecken Bieber, Beulah
Caitlyn Dannenfelzer, Bismarck High
Daisy Sparrow, Central McLean
Delani Tweed, Bottineau
Ellie Braaten, Renville County
Gabriella Bird, Century
Kaelyn Bachmeier, Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark
Kirsten Galloway, Minot
Megan Weisbeck, Legacy
Olivia Passa, Velva-Draka-Anamoose
Taylor Christensen, Beulah
Katie Kulzer Yetterboe, Washburn-Center Stanton
Kyle Christensen, Beulah
EAST
Autumn McGough, Sheyenne
Avery Mohr, Davies
Azahna Luschen, Shanley
Catie Sinner, Central Cass
Elizabeth Nuelle, G.F. Red River
Emma Johnson, West Fargo
Grace Undem, Valley City
Jada Nelson, Valley City
Kyra Narum, Sheyenne
Mara Lick, West Fargo
Olivia Dick, Thompson
Serrina Klose, Hillsboro-Central Valley
Tori Richter, Central Cass
Anthony Meyer, Northern Cass
Michael Finch, Shanley
Day one of the series will take place at West Fargo Sheyenne on Monday, June 5. Game one will be played at 4:30 p.m. CT, with a second game 30 minutes after the completion of the first.
Day two of the series on Tuesday, June 6 will move to the Capital City at the Sanford Sports Complex. A skills competition will begin at 4:00 p.m. CT, and the third game of the series will be played at 6:00 p.m. CT.
This is the sixth playing of the All-Star Series. Teams were selected and honored in 2020 but did not play due to COVID.
