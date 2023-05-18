Williston man sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for armed fentanyl trafficking

GREAT FALLS, M.T. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years for admitting to trafficking fentanyl in the Great Falls, Montana area.

Prosecutors said Kelly Wait, 45, was found with 186 fentanyl pills, more than $3,000 in cash, and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in October.

He pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute.

Wait will have to serve three years of supervised release following his sentence.

